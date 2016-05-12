Last updated on .From the section Football

Matthew Upson previously played for clubs including Arsenal, Birmingham, West Ham, Stoke and Brighton

Former England defender Matthew Upson is among four players leaving MK Dons following relegation to League One.

The 37-year-old departs after an injury-hit season in which he made only seven appearances for the club.

Antony Kay, 33, who helped to keep a club record number of clean sheets in winning promotion from League One in 2014-15, and Jordan Spence, 25, will not be given new deals.

Striker Nicky Maynard, 29, has not taken up the option to stay.

Manager Karl Robinson is to meet out-of contract Charlie Burns, 20, Carl Baker, 33, Cody Cropper, 23, and Alex Revell, 32, to discuss their futures.

Meanwhile, the club have taken up one-year extension options in the contracts of Ben Tilney and Giorgio Rasulo, both 19.