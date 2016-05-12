Ousmane Dembele: Borussia Dortmund sign Rennes forward

Ousmane Dembele was voted the Ligue 1 young player of the year

Borussia Dortmund have signed Rennes forward Ousmane Dembele on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old France Under-21 international was previously linked with moves to Tottenham and Liverpool.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said Dembele considered offers from the "best clubs in Europe" before agreeing to join the German side.

Dembele scored 12 goals and made five assists this season and was voted the Ligue 1 young player of the year.

The teenager said he was "really impressed" with the Bundesliga club, adding he "can't wait to play in the Champions League".

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said: "He is strong one-on-one, can play with both feet, has a lot of skill and is quick and has an eye for goal."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.