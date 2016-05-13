Last updated on .From the section Football

Ki Sung-yueng was on loan at Sunderland from Swansea in 2013-14

Swansea's Ki Sung-yueng will miss Sunday's Premier League finale against Manchester City to take part in military service in South Korea.

South Koreans must complete two years' compulsory military service before the age of 29 or face being exiled.

After winning bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, Ki, 27, and his team-mates' service was reduced to four weeks.

Swansea manager Francesco Guidolin said: "We want him to have more time for his holiday."

After helping South Korea's Olympic efforts, Ki left Celtic for the Liberty Stadium for a then club record fee of £5.5m.

Ki is expected to return for pre-2016-17 training in early July.

Meanwhile, Guidolin could turn midfielder Leroy Fer's loan stay from QPR into a permanent deal this summer.

The Dutchman made 10 league appearances after joining Swansea in January.

"Leroy has been a good surprise," said Guidolin.

"I didn't know him before, but he has helped the team in the last part of the season. He is a good player and it is possible he stays here.

"I don't know if he wants to stay. I think so, but he could be a good option to stay."