BBC Sport - Swansea 1-1 Manchester City: Pellegrini blames club for poor finish

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini blames the club's announcement that he would be replaced by Pep Guardiola for his team's poor finish to the season after a 1-1 draw with Swansea qualifies them for the Champions League.

READ MORE: Man City clinch Champions League spot with draw

Watch highlights from all of Sunday's games on Match of the Day on BBC One at 22:30 BST (23:25 in Scotland).

