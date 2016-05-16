Last updated on .From the section Football

Andy Yiadom previously played for Braintree before joining Barnet in January 2012

Barnsley have signed Barnet captain Andy Yiadom on a two-year deal from the League Two side.

Yiadom, 24, joins The Tykes on a free transfer having made 177 appearances for the Bees since joining in 2012.

The versatile full-back scored seven goals in 43 appearances last season as Barnet finished 15th in the league.

"Andy is an athletic and exciting player who has his best years ahead of him," caretaker head coach Paul Heckingbottom told the club website. external-link

