Manchester United 3-1 Bournemouth

Marcus Rashford has been involved in seven goals in 11 league appearances for Manchester United this season - five goals, two assists

Marcus Rashford impressed as Manchester United clinched a Europa League group spot by beating Bournemouth in their rearranged Premier League match.

The teams met at a sparsely populated Old Trafford after Sunday's game was called off following a bomb scare.

Wayne Rooney tucked the home side ahead after Rashford's dummy, then the young striker drilled in from 12 yards.

Ashley Young converted Rooney's pass, before Chris Smalling diverted in Max Gradel's shot as United finished fifth.

The final-game victory took the hosts above Southampton, who go into the Europa League qualifying stage next season.

Now the Red Devils turn their attentions to Saturday's FA Cup final against Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Louis van Gaal, who still faces an uncertain future, is aiming to lead United to their first major trophy since the Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Rashford catches the eye

Plenty of attention was focused on United striker Rashford after the 18-year-old was a shock inclusion in England's initial 26-man squad for Euro 2016.

The youngster was largely anonymous for the majority of the first half, managing just 12 touches as he was starved of service.

However, the game's first moment of quality came when Rashford again failed to touch the ball - a marvellous dummy for Rooney's opener, the 30-year-old's 100th goal at Old Trafford.

The teenager showed mature awareness to leave Anthony Martial's pass, following the France forward's neat one-two with Juan Mata, for his skipper to fire in from close range.

"The complete skill, awareness and vision of Rashford not to touch that ball is where the quality was," said BBC Radio 5 live summariser Pat Nevin.

Rashford looked lively when the teams returned after the break, his sharp movement and exuberant skill providing United's brightest moments.

Fittingly, he thumped in Antonio Valencia's cushioned header after another Rooney pass - before he was substituted to a standing ovation after 79 minutes.

Rashford's touchmap shows how his influence grew in the second half. The Red Devils striker only had one first-half touch in Bournemouth's penalty area (left), but was more of a threat after the break with all of his 18 second-half touches being in the away half

United's Champions League hopes (officially) ended

United could have technically still qualified for the Champions League, although it would have required a record - and entirely improbable - 19-goal victory to overhaul neighbours Manchester City.

More realistically, Van Gaal's side needed a point to secure automatic qualification to the group stage of next season's Europa League.

And a fifth-place finish ahead of Southampton never looked in doubt against a Bournemouth side with nothing to play for.

Both clubs were allowed to name different teams for the rearranged game, with many expecting the Dutchman to make changes with Saturday's FA Cup final against Crystal Palace in mind.

However, he surprisingly named the same starting line-up with Rooney again playing in a deeper midfield role.

The England captain was instrumental throughout, pulling the strings in a dominant United performance.

Rooney scored his 100th Premier League goal at Old Trafford

Bittersweet finish for Cherries

Bournemouth can look back at their debut season in the English top flight with plenty of satisfaction, despite signing off with a convincing defeat.

The Cherries were one of the favourites to be relegated before the campaign, but finished comfortably clear of the bottom three.

An encouraging period of just two defeats in 12 matches - including back-to-back wins against defending champions Chelsea and Manchester United - moved Eddie Howe's side away from the thick of a relegation battle.

However, the south coast club only managed to win one of their final eight games, leaving them 16th in the table.

Chances were rare in their first league visit to Old Trafford until substitute Gradel's wayward shot hit Smalling and flew past the stranded David de Gea.

"There was disappointment towards the end of the season, but overall the players have been outstanding and we have to look forward with real optimism," said Howe.

"We'll reflect on a memorable season - the best in the club's history."

But Howe may find himself fighting a battle to hang on to some of his players, revealing the club had rejected a combined £20m bid from West Ham for striker Callum Wilson and midfielder Matt Ritchie.

Post-match reaction

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal:

"I like the second half, it's only the last minute I don't like. We played a very good second half against a very defensive opponent.

"We didn't reach our aim. We have to qualify for the Champions League. We have still the FA Cup final to go. Everyone has to make up his mind at how we have done this season at that time.

"I can only say I have a contract of three years and I want to fulfil that. The transition period is not over yet. I am still the manager."

Media playback is not supported on this device Van Gaal 'confident' of keeping job after Bournemouth win

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe:

"It's been a difficult couple of days. Not ideal for anyone. It was disappointing overall for us. They dominated possession, we struggled to get a stranglehold on the game.

"United were a level above us in most departments. We didn't make it as difficult for them as we could have done. There's lots for us to ponder over the summer."

Media playback is not supported on this device Rescheduled game no excuse for loss - Howe

Stats of the day

Wayne Rooney netted his 100th Premier League goal at Old Trafford; only Thierry Henry at Highbury has scored more at a single ground in the competition (114).

Manchester United scored with their first shot on target of the game.

The Red Devils have taken 22 points from a possible 24 in their past eight Premier League games at Old Trafford.

Only bottom side Aston Villa (76) have conceded more top-flight goals this season than Bournemouth (67, level with Norwich).

This was Manchester United's 19th league win this season; their joint-lowest total of victories in a Premier League campaign (also 19 in 2013-14)

Anthony Martial has assisted each of Rooney's past three goals in all competitions.

Martial has had a hand in 15 Premier League goals this season (11 goals, 4 assists), more than any other Manchester United player.