Close menu

Luke Wilkinson: Defender signs new deal of undisclosed length at Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section Football

Luke Wilkinson
Wilkinson scored three goals this season for Luton, before contributing two goals at Stevenage

Stevenage defender Luke Wilkinson has signed a new contract at the club.

Wilkinson was part of a Stevenage side that lost just one of their last nine games in League Two as they finished 14 points clear of relegation.

The 25-year-old former Portsmouth trainee joined the Boro from Luton in the January transfer window.

Wilkinson, who had already made 24 appearances for the Hatters during the 2015-16 season, then played 19 games for Stevenage.

Top Stories