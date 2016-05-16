Last updated on .From the section Football

Wilkinson scored three goals this season for Luton, before contributing two goals at Stevenage

Stevenage defender Luke Wilkinson has signed a new contract at the club.

Wilkinson was part of a Stevenage side that lost just one of their last nine games in League Two as they finished 14 points clear of relegation.

The 25-year-old former Portsmouth trainee joined the Boro from Luton in the January transfer window.

Wilkinson, who had already made 24 appearances for the Hatters during the 2015-16 season, then played 19 games for Stevenage.