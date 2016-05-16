Ben Watson: Watford midfielder signs one-year contract extension

Ben Watson (l) has scored twice in the Premier League for Watford this season

Ben Watson has extended his contract at Watford by one year, committing his future to the club until 2018.

Watson, who joined from Wigan in January 2015, had been halfway through a two-year deal at Vicarage Road.

The 30-year-old midfielder has featured heavily for Watford in their first season back in the Premier League, making a total of 41 appearances.

Watford finished the season eight points clear of relegation, and have all-but secured a 13th-place finish.

They will only slip to 14th if Bournemouth win their rearranged game at Manchester United on Tuesday by a 10-goal margin or better.