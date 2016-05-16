Last updated on .From the section Football

Robbie Weir joined Burton on a free transfer from Tranmere three years ago

Promoted Burton have released Robbie Weir and Shane Cansdell-Sherriff.

Midfielder Weir, 27, and defender Cansdell-Sherriff, 33, have been told they will not be offered new deals when their contracts expire in the summer.

Striker Lucas Akins and left-back Damien McCrory, who are also out of contract, will be made offers along with young goalkeeper Sam Hornby.

Injured duo George Taft and Kelvin Maynard have been invited to join pre-season training to regain fitness.

Burton will play in the Championship for the first time in their history next season after finishing second in League One.

Boss Nigel Clough hopes to offer goalkeeper Stephen Bywater a contract and is taking up options to extend the deals of Marcus Harness, Matty Palmer and Tom Flanagan.

But he will not be taking up options on striker Timmy Thiele and youngsters Sam Austin and Mark Shelton.

Dean Lyness is being released and will leave the club along with Mark Duffy, who was on loan from Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Burton have announced that coach Neill Hornby has left the club.

He was part of ex-boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's backroom team and agreed to stay until the end of the season when Clough took over after the Dutchman left for QPR in December.