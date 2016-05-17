Last updated on .From the section Football

An artist's impression of the proposed 60,000-seater Al Bayt Stadium, which will be used at the 2022 World Cup

Two players from Danish club FC Copenhagen have criticised conditions for labourers working on venues for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tom Hogli and William Kvist were speaking on a video produced by the Danish players' association and published by world union FIFPro.

"That thousands must die to build stadiums has nothing to do with football," Kvist said.

The Qatari government has always rejected claims external-link workers have died.

However, human rights organisation Amnesty International has accused Qatar of abusing World Cup workers, external-link while Hogli said conditions were "cruel".

The BBC spoke to one English construction worker who left the country after two weeks because, in his words, the conditions were "an absolute disgrace".

Denmark international William Kvist spent the 2014-15 season with Wigan

Other critics have claimed that 1,200 workers have already died and up to 4,000 could perish before the World Cup begins, a figure denied by Qatar.

The country currently employs about 5,100 workers on World Cup sites, a number that will peak at 36,000 by 2018.

Fifa boss Gianni Infantino said last month that the organisation will establish a body to monitor working conditions for labourers at Qatar's World Cup stadiums and insisted the tournament would stay in the Gulf.

