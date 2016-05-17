Last updated on .From the section International

No-fly zones will be declared over host stadiums in France, such as the Parc des Princes in Paris

Anti-drone technology will be deployed at Euro 2016 in France this summer.

No-fly zones will be declared over the 10 host stadiums, as well as at training grounds, with the technology deployed for most of the 51 games.

French authorities have reportedly trained for the possibility of drones being used to disperse chemical or biological weapons over crowds.

The security move has come following last November's Paris attacks, in which 130 people were killed.

Those attacks included three explosions outside the city's Stade de France, where France were playing Germany in an international friendly.

Ziad Khoury, the head of security for Euro 2016, says the safety technology deployed can "interfere with and take control of drones".

Khoury described the technology as a "dissuasive measure that didn't exist at previous sports events".

Euro 2016 starts on 10 June and runs until 10 July.

