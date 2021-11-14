Last updated on .From the section Southport

James Gray scored seven goals in 27 appearances last season

Conference side Southport have signed striker James Gray after he was released by Wrexham.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international left after a one-season stay with the Welsh side, where he joined from Accrington.

Gray moved to Southport on loan in February 2014 but lasted just one training session before returning.

He spent a month on the sidelines last season after he was bitten by a false widow spider.

"He is a goalscorer with a potentially big future ahead of him," boss Andy Bishop told the club website. external-link

"He is a major signing for us and I believe we can develop him."

