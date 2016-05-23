Euro 2016: Wales' Neil Taylor expects tough week in Portugal

Media playback is not supported on this device Taylor reveals Euro 2016 sticker winners

Swansea City defender Neil Taylor is expecting a tough week at Wales' pre-Euro 2016 training camp in Portugal.

Taylor, 27, has been included in a 29-man squad that travels to the Algarve on Tuesday.

Manager Chris Coleman will name his final 23-man squad for the European Championship finals in France on Tuesday, 31 May.

"Ever since the squad was announced, everybody's been excited to join up," Taylor told BBC Wales Sport.

"We'll have a really tough week in terms of training and working really hard to get our fitness.

"We have a friendly against Sweden and then we'll be off to the Euros and we're really looking forward to it."

Wales' game in Sweden on 5 June will be their only friendly before Euro 2016 while group B opponents England have arranged three warm-up matches.

Roy Hodgson's side beat Turkey 2-1 on Sunday and face Australia and Portugal ahead of their first game against Russia on 11 June.

Taylor believes one friendly will be enough ahead of Wales' opening game against Slovakia in Bordeaux on 11 June.

"I think we're going to play a few in house matches between ourselves to get the fitness levels and competition," Taylor added.

"That's the way they think is best to go about it. Some teams decide to do three or four games and we've decided one's enough.

"Once you get to a major tournament each game takes itself on merit. Once you step out on that stage at the Euros you'll be looking to get the best out of your team."

Wales face England in their second group game in Lens on Thursday, 16 June with the final group game against Russia in Toulouse four days later.

Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy helped England to victory in the first of three warm-up friendlies ahead of the European Championships.

Taylor, who made his senior Wales debut in 2010, says Hodgson's men will be expected to win the group.

"The pressure is on them. They're the team to beat," Taylor said.

"They're the top seed in the group and the team that will be looked at to finish first in the group.

"We know how big a game that is but we understand there's two more just as big.

"That first game's crucial against Slovakia. If we can pick up a good result there it will be great and can take a lot of pressure off that one [England]."