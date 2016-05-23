York City: Shaun Rooney and Alex Whittle join Minstermen

From the section

Alex Whittle scored three goals for Dunfermline in three years at the Scottish club

York City have signed defender Alex Whittle and right-back Shaun Rooney from Southport and Dunfermline Athletic respectively.

Whittle, who has signed a one-year-deal, made seven appearances for the National League outfit last season.

Rooney, 19, played 14 games for Dunfermline after joining them in 2015.

City were relegated to the National League at the end of the 2015-16 season, finishing bottom of the League Two table with just seven victories.

