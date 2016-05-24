Loris Karius joins Liverpool from Bundesliga side Mainz for £4.7m

Karius made almost 100 Bundesliga appearances for Mainz after arriving from Manchester City in 2011

Liverpool have confirmed the £4.7m signing of Germany Under-21 goalkeeper Loris Karius from Jurgen Klopp's former club Mainz.

Karius, 22, completed a medical on Tuesday and will officially begin a five-year contract on 1 July.

He said that speaking to Liverpool boss and fellow German Klopp "convinced" him the move was the right decision.

Karius kept nine clean sheets in 34 league games last season as Mainz finished sixth in the Bundesliga.

"I spoke to the manager and I had a good feeling afterwards because he told me what he wants to do with the club and with the players," he added.

The former Manchester City youth team player will provide competition for Belgium international Simon Mignolet, who was first choice last season.

Mignolet, 28, signed a new five-year contract at Anfield in January.

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.