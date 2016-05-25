York City: Ben Clappison and Ben Barber join Minstermen on two-year deals

Ben Barber had a loan spell with non-league Droylsden last season

York City have signed former Stoke left-back Ben Barber and defender Ben Clappison on two-year contracts.

Barber came through Manchester United's academy before joining Stoke in 2014, but did not play a first-team game.

Clappison, 21, has joined from Hull City, for whom he never played at senior level, although he played two games on loan at non-league Halifax.

"Jackie McNamara's philosophy and how he wants the team to play impressed me," Barber told the club website.

"Non-league football has definitely helped me progress and become mentally and physically stronger, especially at Droylsden because it was men's football."

York City have now made eight new signings since being relegated to the National League.

