Omar Sowunmi: Yeovil Town defender agrees new two-year contract

Yeovil Town defender Omar Sowunmi has agreed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 20-year-old made eight appearances, scoring once, in a season which was disrupted by injury.

"The gaffer (Darren Way) has shown faith in me after I have been out injured and for that I would like to thank him," he told the club website.

"You can see the gaffer is doing well here and young players are given an opportunity to prove themselves."