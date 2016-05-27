England v Australia - How the players rated

How many of these players will start for England when they open their Euro 2016 campaign on 11 June against Russia?

England beat Australia in their final game before manager Roy Hodgson has to trim his Euro 2016 squad from 26 to 23 players.

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph looks set to miss out but who will be the other two?

Who helped their cause against Australia? Who struggled? Chief football writer Phil McNulty rates the players.

Fraser Forster (goalkeeper) 6

Relatively quiet night. One hurried early clearance and a decent save from Robbie Kruse after the break. No chance with Eric Dier's goal.

Nathaniel Clyne (right-back) 7

Very busy down the right flank and had little to do in the way of defensive work. May now be ahead of Kyle Walker in England's pecking order.

Chris Smalling (centre-back) 6

England's captain on the night. Some uncertain moments early on but recovered to deliver a steady performance.

John Stones (centre-back) 6

Quiet night for the young defender who is rebuilding his confidence after a tough season at Everton.

Ryan Bertrand (left-back) 7

Not overworked defensively but helped in the build-up to Rashford's opener and always an attacking outlet.

Jack Wilshere (midfielder) 5

Quiet 45 minutes in a less creative role where Hodgson has used him before. Now a matter of building up his fitness for France but could not make an impact here.

Danny Drinkwater (midfielder) 5

Anonymous. A very low-key night for Leicester City's Premier League title-winner. Not helped by a strange looking England midfield in the first half.

Jordan Henderson (midfielder) 5

Busy but not at his best. Shooting still remains a serious weakness in his game.

Raheem Sterling (attacking midfielder) 7

Mixed night but showed an unselfish streak throughout and set up Rooney perfectly for England's second goal.

Adam Lallana (attacking midfielder) 5

Low-key performance in a rather disjointed England midfield before his substitution at half-time.

Marcus Rashford (striker) 8

Blistering early impression and despite one or two moments when his inexperience showed, an exciting debut.

Substitutes

James Milner (on for Wilshere, 45 minutes) 6

Was James Milner. Industrious, reliable, unspectacular.

Wayne Rooney (on for Lallana, 45 minutes) 7

Excellent performance. Scored a fine goal and proved again how important he remains to this England team.

Ross Barkley (on for Rashford, 63 minutes) 5

Got into good positions then looked to be trying too hard.

Eric Dier (on for Chris Smalling, 73 minutes) 5

Headed a cross into his own net. These things can happen but a bad moment.

Andros Townsend (on for Sterling, 76 minutes) 6

Newcastle's wide man was jeered here at Sunderland but did not let it affect him in a busy cameo.

Tom Heaton (on for Forster, 87 minutes) No rating

Brief debut for Burnley's 30-year-old keeper.

