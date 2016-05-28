Martin O'Neill: Republic of Ireland's Netherlands draw pleases manager

Harry Arter appeared to do his chances of Euro 2016 selection no harm in a busy display

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill was happy with his team's display in the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the Euro 2016 warm-up friendly.

On Friday, Shane Long's first-half goal looked set to give the hosts victory before Luuk de Jong's late equaliser.

"I was very pleased - I thought we did fine," said O'Neill.

"The Dutch had good possession of the ball (early on), which was actually very good for us because we had to play without it for a little while."

He added: "Then we scored the goal, which obviously gave us a big lift. I thought we played fine, we kept possession of the ball reasonably well after that."

However, O'Neill rued de Jong's 85th-minute equaliser as the striker punished a spot of ball-watching from central defender Shane Duffy although the manager described the Blackburn man's overall performance in only his third cap as "excellent".

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter appeared to do his chances of inclusion in O'Neill's Euro 2016 squad no harm as he was named man of the match after winning only his second cap.

"I think Harry did well, young (Stephen) Quinn did well also," added the Republic boss.

Goalscorer Long was again bothered by a cut on his knee in Friday's game and O'Neill hinted that the Southampton striker may be rested in the final warm-up game against Belarus in Cork on Tuesday.

Long's likely absence could see Republic record goalscorer Robbie Keane returning to the side for his 144th appearance.