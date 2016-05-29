Glasgow City maintain 100% record while Hibs score eight

Glasgow City's Lauren McMurchie (left) in action against Celtic

Glasgow City maintained their 100% record in all competitions this season, but were pushed all the way in a 3-2 win over Celtic at K Park.

Fiona Brown and Ruesha Littlejohn gave the champions a 2-0 lead and Jo Love scored a third in between a Chloe Craig penalty and a Kelly Clark free-kick.

Elsewhere, Hibernian Ladies were 8-0 winners over Aberdeen Ladies.

Spartans were 3-0 winners away to Forfar Farmington, while Rangers Ladies went down 1-0 to Stirling University.