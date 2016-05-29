England Under-21s win Toulon Tournament for first time in 22 years

Lewis Baker and Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored for England U21 in the final

England Under-21s won the Toulon Tournament for the first time since 1994 after beating hosts France 2-1 in the final on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's side went ahead in Avignon through Lewis Baker's looping header after eight minutes, his fourth goal of the tournament.

Baker's Chelsea team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek then doubled the lead with a composed finish from 15 yards.

Abdou Diallo's close-range finish gave France hope but England held on.

The win means England end the tournament with a perfect record of five wins from five, having also defeated Portugal, Paraguay, Guinea and Japan en route to the final.

They scored 15 goals in total - seven of those coming in a rout of Guinea - with Baker's four goals ensuring he finishes as the tournament's top scorer.

"I think we were the best team today and the best team in the tournament. But you have to get over the line," Southgate told FATV.

"I thought the players were exceptional, not just today but the whole two weeks. They've been a pleasure to work with.

"This win should give them confidence, both collectively and individually."

England: Pickford, Iorfa, Targett, Chalobah, Chambers, Hause, Watmore (Swift 65), Ward-Prowse (c), Loftus-Cheek (Stephens 90), Redmond, Baker.