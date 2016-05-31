Euro 2016: Marco Reus left out of Germany squad but Bastian Schweinsteiger included

Marco Reus played a full 120 minutes for Dortmund in the German Cup final on 21 May

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus has been omitted from Germany's Euro 2016 squad but Manchester United's Bastian Schweinsteiger has been included.

Reus, 27, missed the 2014 World Cup and has had recent injury concerns.

Fellow midfielder Schweinsteiger, 31, has not played since picking up a knee injury in March while away with Germany but has been selected by Joachim Low.

Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt, Karim Bellarabi and Hoffenheim's Sebastian Rudy have all been left out.

"The medical staff could not give a clear prognosis for Marco," Low said of Reus's omission, which comes on his birthday.

"He has massive injury problems and the medical staff was very sceptical about his ability to last through the coming weeks and such a gruelling tournament.

"It is a bitter decision and bitter for Marco."

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and former Gunners attacking midfielder Lukas Podolski, now at Turkish side Galatasaray, have all been included as the world champions search for their first European title since 1996.

Germany squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Liverpool), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia), Antonio Ruediger (Roma)

Midfielders: Julian Draxler (VfL Wolfsburg), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Lukas Podolski (Galatasaray), Andre Schurrle (VfL Wolfsburg), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United), Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Besiktas), Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Schalke 04)