George Thorne: Derby County midfielder reluctant to set date for return from injury

George Thorne was stretchered off after a challenge involving Ipswich's Jonathan Douglas

Derby midfielder George Thorne says he is unsure when he is likely to return to action following a broken leg.

Thorne, 23, suffered a double fracture during the home defeat by Ipswich in early May and missed the play-offs, where the Rams were beaten by Hull.

"I've not thought much about when I'm back playing. I'm in the early stages and I'm taking each week as it is," he told the club website.

"I don't want to put a date on it all. I'll just see how I go and work hard."

Thorne spent seven months on the sidelines after suffering cruciate knee ligament damage in 2014 and believes that experience will help him recover from another long-term injury.

"I have to be mentally strong," he said. "I will be working hard and I'll do what I have to do to get back.

"The injury, a broken leg, is a freak injury. I was stretching for the ball and it's not one of those that someone who is injury-prone gets.

"I've had a couple of tough injuries and I know the requirements to get myself back playing again."