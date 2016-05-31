BBC Sport - Chris Baird dedicates Euro 2016 finals appearance to fans

Baird dedicates Euro finals appearance to fans

Northern Ireland defender Chris Baird dedicates the country's appearance at the Euro 2016 finals to the fans "for all the tough years they have had in the past".

"We have always had the backing of the fans in huge numbers, both at home and away they have come to support us, win, lose or draw," said the Derby County player.

"Many of us as players have been through some bad times too but I have always enjoyed pulling on the green jersey and will always look back on this achievement with pride when I do give up international football."

