Euro 2016: Premier League has largest representation in France

Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye (left) and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (right) will both be at Euro 2016

The Premier League will provide nearly 20% of the players at Euro 2016 - more than any other league.

A total of 103 players out of the 552 will come from the English top flight, ahead of the German Bundesliga, which will be represented by 57 players.

Spain's La Liga, whose clubs Sevilla and Real Madrid won the 2016 Europa League and Champions League titles, will only have 34 players in France.

A study by Polish site Ekstrastats also calculates that the English Championship will provide 31 players, more than France's Ligue 1.

Liverpool and Juventus are the best represented clubs with 12 players, with 11 from Tottenham and 10 from Manchester United.

Eighteen of the 24 countries will contain players from the Premier League.

The Wales squad contains 13 players from the English top flight, while the Republic of Ireland and Belgium both have 12.

All stats are based on clubs at the end of 2015-16.