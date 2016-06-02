Euro 2016: Will Grigg & Kyle Lafferty should start for NI - team selector users
-
- From the section Northern Ireland
|Euro 2016
|Host: France Dates: 10 June to 10 July
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC TV, BBC Radio, the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary on every game on BBC Sport website.
Northern Ireland fans think Michael O'Neill should play 4-4-2 at Euro 2016 - with Will Grigg starting alongside Kyle Lafferty.
Despite qualifying for their first European Championships mainly playing with one striker, the majority of users of BBC Sport's team selector have gone for a more attacking line-up.
Almost 30,000 teams have been chosen so far, with West Brom defender Jonny Evans and Southampton midfielder Steven Davis getting the most picks - 28,000 apiece.
Lafferty - who scored seven in nine qualification games - is third choice (25,500), and in-form Wigan striker Grigg is the sixth-most selected player (21,000).
O'Neill's team finished top of their qualifying group and will take on Poland, Ukraine and Germany at Euro 2016.
Experience counts, defence key & Grigg on fire
Despite starting the final five Group E qualifying games, Hamilton goalkeeper Michael McGovern is very much the second-choice among fans (7,000 picks) behind veteran Roy Carroll (16,000).
Those playing just in front of the goalkeeper were also in the forefront of fans' minds, with West Brom centre-back Gareth McAuley and Manchester United defender Paddy McNair among the top five most selected players.
Grigg just missed out on the top five after a 28-goal promotion season for Wigan and 88th-minute strike in Northern Ireland's 3-0 warm-up friendly win over Belarus.
|Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 Group C games
|Fixture
|Venue
|Date & time
|BBC coverage
|Live text commentary on every game on BBC Sport website
|v Poland
|Nice
|12 June, 17:00 BST
|BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live
|v Ukraine
|Lyon
|16 June, 17:00
|ITV, BBC Radio 5 live
|v Germany
|Paris
|21 June, 17:00
|BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live
The full list
In order of the most selections to the fewest, here are the most popular Northern Ireland players after almost 30,000 teams were selected:
|Most-selected NI players in 23-man squad
|1. Jonny Evans
|13. Conor Washington
|2. Steven Davis
|14. Niall McGinn
|3. Kyle Lafferty
|15. Shane Ferguson
|4. Gareth McAuley
|16. Corry Evans
|5. Paddy McNair
|17. Josh Magennis
|6. Will Grigg
|18. Michael McGovern
|7. Craig Cathcart
|19. Alan Mannus
|8. Chris Baird
|20. Conor McLaughlin
|9. Roy Carroll
|21. Lee Hodson
|10. Stuart Dallas
|22. Aaron Hughes
|11. Oliver Norwood
|23. Luke McCullough
|12. Jamie Ward
Don't agree? Select your Northern Ireland Euro 2016 XI and share via #MyNorthernIrelandXI
My Northern Ireland starting XI
Step into Michael O'Neill’s shoes and pick your XI as Northern Ireland bid to go far at Euro 2016 - and then share it with your friends using our team selector.