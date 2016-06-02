Euro 2016: Will Grigg & Kyle Lafferty should start for NI - team selector users

By Jenna Adae

Journalist

Will Grigg, left, and Kyle Lafferty, right, are popular choices by users of the BBC team selector tool
Will Grigg, left, and Kyle Lafferty, right, are popular choices by users of the BBC team selector tool
Euro 2016
Host: France Dates: 10 June to 10 July
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC TV, BBC Radio, the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary on every game on BBC Sport website.

Northern Ireland fans think Michael O'Neill should play 4-4-2 at Euro 2016 - with Will Grigg starting alongside Kyle Lafferty.

Despite qualifying for their first European Championships mainly playing with one striker, the majority of users of BBC Sport's team selector have gone for a more attacking line-up.

Almost 30,000 teams have been chosen so far, with West Brom defender Jonny Evans and Southampton midfielder Steven Davis getting the most picks - 28,000 apiece.

Lafferty - who scored seven in nine qualification games - is third choice (25,500), and in-form Wigan striker Grigg is the sixth-most selected player (21,000).

O'Neill's team finished top of their qualifying group and will take on Poland, Ukraine and Germany at Euro 2016.

The Northern Ireland starting XI - as chosen by BBC Sport team selector users
The Northern Ireland starting XI - as chosen by BBC Sport team selector users

Experience counts, defence key & Grigg on fire

Despite starting the final five Group E qualifying games, Hamilton goalkeeper Michael McGovern is very much the second-choice among fans (7,000 picks) behind veteran Roy Carroll (16,000).

Those playing just in front of the goalkeeper were also in the forefront of fans' minds, with West Brom centre-back Gareth McAuley and Manchester United defender Paddy McNair among the top five most selected players.

Grigg just missed out on the top five after a 28-goal promotion season for Wigan and 88th-minute strike in Northern Ireland's 3-0 warm-up friendly win over Belarus.

Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 Group C games
FixtureVenueDate & timeBBC coverage
Live text commentary on every game on BBC Sport website
v PolandNice12 June, 17:00 BSTBBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live
v UkraineLyon16 June, 17:00ITV, BBC Radio 5 live
v GermanyParis21 June, 17:00BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live

The full list

In order of the most selections to the fewest, here are the most popular Northern Ireland players after almost 30,000 teams were selected:

Most-selected NI players in 23-man squad
1. Jonny Evans13. Conor Washington
2. Steven Davis14. Niall McGinn
3. Kyle Lafferty15. Shane Ferguson
4. Gareth McAuley16. Corry Evans
5. Paddy McNair17. Josh Magennis
6. Will Grigg18. Michael McGovern
7. Craig Cathcart19. Alan Mannus
8. Chris Baird 20. Conor McLaughlin
9. Roy Carroll21. Lee Hodson
10. Stuart Dallas22. Aaron Hughes
11. Oliver Norwood23. Luke McCullough
12. Jamie Ward

Don't agree? Select your Northern Ireland Euro 2016 XI and share via #MyNorthernIrelandXI

Who would you pick in your Northern Ireland starting XI at Euro 2016?

My Northern Ireland starting XI

Step into Michael O'Neill’s shoes and pick your XI as Northern Ireland bid to go far at Euro 2016 - and then share it with your friends using our team selector.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC