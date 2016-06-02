Euro 2016: Will Grigg & Kyle Lafferty should start for NI - team selector users

Will Grigg, left, and Kyle Lafferty, right, are popular choices by users of the BBC team selector tool

Northern Ireland fans think Michael O'Neill should play 4-4-2 at Euro 2016 - with Will Grigg starting alongside Kyle Lafferty.

Despite qualifying for their first European Championships mainly playing with one striker, the majority of users of BBC Sport's team selector have gone for a more attacking line-up.

Almost 30,000 teams have been chosen so far, with West Brom defender Jonny Evans and Southampton midfielder Steven Davis getting the most picks - 28,000 apiece.

Lafferty - who scored seven in nine qualification games - is third choice (25,500), and in-form Wigan striker Grigg is the sixth-most selected player (21,000).

O'Neill's team finished top of their qualifying group and will take on Poland, Ukraine and Germany at Euro 2016.

The Northern Ireland starting XI - as chosen by BBC Sport team selector users

Experience counts, defence key & Grigg on fire

Despite starting the final five Group E qualifying games, Hamilton goalkeeper Michael McGovern is very much the second-choice among fans (7,000 picks) behind veteran Roy Carroll (16,000).

Those playing just in front of the goalkeeper were also in the forefront of fans' minds, with West Brom centre-back Gareth McAuley and Manchester United defender Paddy McNair among the top five most selected players.

Grigg just missed out on the top five after a 28-goal promotion season for Wigan and 88th-minute strike in Northern Ireland's 3-0 warm-up friendly win over Belarus.

Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 Group C games Fixture Venue Date & time v Poland Nice 12 June, 17:00 BST v Ukraine Lyon 16 June, 17:00 v Germany Paris 21 June, 17:00

The full list

In order of the most selections to the fewest, here are the most popular Northern Ireland players after almost 30,000 teams were selected:

Most-selected NI players in 23-man squad 1. Jonny Evans 13. Conor Washington 2. Steven Davis 14. Niall McGinn 3. Kyle Lafferty 15. Shane Ferguson 4. Gareth McAuley 16. Corry Evans 5. Paddy McNair 17. Josh Magennis 6. Will Grigg 18. Michael McGovern 7. Craig Cathcart 19. Alan Mannus 8. Chris Baird 20. Conor McLaughlin 9. Roy Carroll 21. Lee Hodson 10. Stuart Dallas 22. Aaron Hughes 11. Oliver Norwood 23. Luke McCullough 12. Jamie Ward

