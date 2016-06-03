Cup named in honour of Derry and Glenavon striker Mark Farren

Striker Mark Farren played with Derry City, Finn Harps, Glenavon and Monaghan United

Former Derry City and Glenavon striker Mark Farren, who died in February, is to have a new cup named in his honour.

Derry's leading goalscorer passed away after a battle with cancer aged 33.

The Airtricity League is recognising his contribution to the game with the Under-17 Mark Farren Memorial Cup.

"It's a fitting way to commemorate Mark's memory," said FAI spokesman Fran Gavin, "all young players should aspire to have a career and conduct themselves in the same manner he did".