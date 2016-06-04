Euro 2016 build-up: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will face Gareth Bale

Manager Chris Coleman has guided Wales to their first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup

Football friendly: Sweden v Wales Venue: Friends Arena, Stockholm Date: Sunday, 5 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Gareth Bale will make his first appearance for Wales since October in their Euro 2016 warm-up match in Stockholm on Sunday.

Chris Coleman has confirmed Bale for an intriguing showdown with Zlatan Ibrahimovic who was named in the Sweden side ahead of a possible move to Manchester United.

Bale has had little time to rest since helping Real win the Champions League.

"Balo will play a part, starting or as a substitute," Coleman said.

Coleman wants the Real Madrid forward to have match time with his country before their tournament begins against Slovakia next Saturday.

Bale played the full 120 minutes as Real became champions of Europe by beating Atletico Madrid on penalties in Milan last Saturday.

The 26-year-old was struggling with cramp throughout extra-time, but was able to score one of his team's kicks in the 5-3 shootout victory.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 62 goals in 112 appearances for Sweden

Bale has not played for his country since their final Euro 2016 qualifier against Andorra in October. Wales were without Bale and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey for their last three friendlies, a draw with Northern Ireland and defeats by Ukraine and the Netherlands.

Having seen his side suffer without their leading players, Coleman may use the match against Sweden as an opportunity to field his strongest team before facing Slovakia.

Coleman however, has confirmed he will be without injured trio Hal Robson-Kanu, Joe Allen and Joe Ledley, who is still recovering from a broken leg sustained on 7 May.

The Wales manager, who recently signed a new contract, is pleased that Sweden have named a strong side including Ibrahimovic, football's most prized free agent.

"It's a great game for us Sweden, it's a tough game and we're really looking forward to it," said Coleman.

"But we know we're building for the first game in the tournament so that's what we're looking to get everybody ready for and give everybody a chance to be prepared for.

"We are glad they are going to be strong."

Sweden team: Isaksson; Lustig, Johansson, Granqvist, Olsson; Larsson, Kallstrom, Lewicki, Forsberg; Berg, Ibrahimovic.

Stats

Wales have played Sweden six times, losing five and drawing once. Their only draw came during the 1958 World Cup, Wales' last appearance at a major tournament.

Wales have won only one of their last six matches, a 2-0 home victory against Andorra in their final Euro 2016 qualifier in October.

Sweden have also won only one of their last six matches, a 3-0 friendly victory away against Finland in January.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time leading scorer with 62 goals in 112 appearances.

Gareth Bale, who has not played for Wales since October, scored seven of Wales' 11 goals during their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

Last meeting

Wales 0-1 Sweden, Wednesday, 3 March, 2010. A goal from then-Bolton striker Johan Elmander settled the friendly fixture at Swansea's Liberty Stadium.