Gordon Greer eyes club to help Scotland cause after Brighton exit

Gordon Greer (right) won his 11th Scotland cap in the defeat by France

Gordon Greer has a double mission this summer - find a new club and one that is good enough to help him retain his place in the Scotland team.

The 35-year-old has been released by Brighton & Hove Albion after they fell short in their bid for promotion.

"Maybe if I drop down a division, I'll not feature, but it's ifs, buts and maybes," the defender said of his international future.

"It is up to me to keep fit and keep playing and see where it takes me."

Greer, who won his 11th cap after starting in Saturday's 3-0 defeat by France in Metz, has no idea where he will be playing when Scotland start their World Cup qualifying campaign against Malta in September.

"Hopefully I'll get something and I'll be fit and ready for the qualifiers," said the centre-half who did not win his first cap until he turned 32.

"I am open to anything. I would like anything with a good opportunity where teams are pushing for something."

Greer had spent six years at Brighton after leaving Swindon Town but found himself out of Chris Hughton's starting XI after January.

Injuries led to a recall for their final game of the season against Middlesbrough, when a 1-1 draw denied Brighton automatic promotion, and he retained his place for the play-off semi-final defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Gordon Greer returned to an injury-hit Brighton's starting line-up at the end of the season

The lengthy inactivity meant he was thankful for more game time against France despite being on the receiving end of a heavy defeat.

"It was very tough," said the former Clyde, Blackburn Rovers, Kilmarnock and Doncaster Rovers centre-half. "They are a very good team, got a lot of good players and we found it difficult at times.

"But it was good to go out there and get 90 minutes against some of the top players in the world, so it was interesting."

Scotland had lost 1-0 to Italy six days earlier and failed to fire a shot on target in either of the two friendlies against sides preparing for the Euro 2016 finals in France.

Greer was not one of those questioning the decision to play two very strong teams at the end of a long domestic season.

"Ultimately, as a footballer, you want to be playing out there against some of the best players in a great atmosphere because that's what you train for all season," he stressed.

"We've got some talented players coming through and I think it was really worthwhile for them as well.

"France are obviously at a different stage of their preparation going into the Euros and everybody's playing for places.

"We went out there and gave it everything, but we just fell short against a fantastic team."