Adam Dawson: Eastleigh sign winger on one-year deal

Adam Dawson (right) is Eastleigh's fifth signing of the summer

National League side Eastleigh have signed winger Adam Dawson on a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old had spells at Kidderminster Harriers, Tranmere Rovers and Nuneaton Town during the 2015-16 campaign.

"Adam is a direct, pacy winger who is full of flair," Spitfires boss Chris Todd told the club website.

"His ability to create chances for other players is definitely an exciting prospect for the forthcoming season."

