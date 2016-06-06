Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill took the squad through their first training session in France as the countdown begins to Sunday's Euro 2016 opener against Poland.

The players were greeted with images of iconic locations in Northern Ireland at the training base in Saint-Georges-de-Reneins.

Oliver Norwood discussed a couple of surprises at the team hotel while Chris Baird was confident going into the Group C games against the Poles, Ukraine and Germany.