Euro 2016: NI striker Lafferty happy with scan

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty delivered positive news on his groin injury following a scan on Wednesday.

Lafferty sustained the injury during training on Tuesday, five days before the Euro 2016 opener against Poland.

He sent out a tweet after the scan in Lyon, saying he was "now back on the pitch and bring on the Poles".

Team-mate Niall McGinn said: "Kyle will do his utmost to be ready and the medical team will be working on him. I think he will be fine."

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill said on Tuesday he had "no concerns" over Lafferty's fitness for the Group C clash in Nice.

Lafferty, 28, was unable to take part in Wednesday's training.

As his team-mates trained Saint-Georges-de-Reneins, Lafferty did a workout on an exercise bike.

Kyle Lafferty's tweet on Wednesday

The Norwich forward pulled up in Tuesday morning's training session after appearing to stretch his groin, but O'Neill said it was "just a little twist".

"It was precautionary to take him out of training. We're just being careful," added the Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

"After examination by the doctor, he feels good. We're more concerned about the thunder and lightning, to be honest."

Lafferty was the only member of the Northern Ireland squad to miss training on Wednesday morning as Craig Cathcart and Gareth McAuley took part in the session after not being involved on Tuesday.

The Norwich striker's seven goals were crucial to Northern Ireland's surprise qualification for the finals in France.

The county Fermanagh man appeared to be in some pain after reaching to control a ball during Tuesday's session.

He was directed into an ice bath on the side of the pitch at Northern Ireland's training base at Saint-Georges-de-Reneins near Lyon, and afterwards walked gingerly to the changing rooms.