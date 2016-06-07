Yusuf Mersin: Crawley Town sign Turkish goalkeeper

From the section

Yusuf Mersin (left) is Crawley's sixth new signing of the summer

Crawley Town have signed goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin from Turkish top-tier side Kasimpasa on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old, who has represented Turkey at Under-17 and Under-18 level, has spent time in the youth set-ups of Millwall and Liverpool.

"Yusuf has a tremendous pedigree in youth football," Reds head coach Dermot Drummy told the club website.

"Things didn't work out for him in Turkey as he'd have hoped, but he got some valuable experience."

Mersin is the League Two club's sixth signing of the summer.

