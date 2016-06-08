Eric Bailly: Man Utd sign Villarreal defender for £30m

Eric Bailly played 35 league games for Villarreal

Manchester United have signed Villarreal defender Eric Bailly for about £30m, subject to a work permit.

The Ivory Coast international, who has signed a four-year contract, is the first player to join United since Jose Mourinho was appointed manager.

Bailly, 22, said: "It is a dream come true to be joining Manchester United. To play football at the highest level is all I have ever wanted to do."

Mourinho said: "Eric has the potential to become one of the best around."

Bailly has played 40 times in La Liga, the first five games being for Espanyol.

He joined Villarreal for £4.4m in January 2015 and played in every match as Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations just weeks later.

Bailly said: "It is a confidence boost that a manager with so much experience of English football has trusted in me by making me his first signing.

"English football has a different style to Spanish football. It's more physical and more direct as well. I have always thought it would suit my style of football."

United are also tipped to complete the acquisition of Paris St-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.