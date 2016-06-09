Inverness Caledonian Thistle sign striker Scott Boden from Newport

Boden was a regular goalscorer for Newport last season

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have signed Newport County striker Scott Boden on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old scored 15 goals in 51 games last season for the Welsh side in League Two, England's fourth tier.

"Scott will be a great addition to the squad," said new ICT boss Richie Foran of his first signing since succeeding John Hughes at the Highlands outfit.

"He plays in a position we were keen to fill and he'll fit right in here both as a player and with his personality."

Boden, who came through Sheffield United's youth ranks, spent five years with Chesterfield before a breakthrough season with Macclesfield in the Football Conference in 2013-14, when he scored 21 goals.

A single season at FC Halifax Town followed before he joined County, helping them reach the third round of the FA Cup last season.

"I'm happy to have got everything over the line and I'm now buzzing to get going," Boden said.

"I've had a bit of a look around Inverness and it's lovely. You only have to speak to a few people as well to realise the people match the place. I look forward to living and playing here."

