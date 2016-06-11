Euro 2016: Wayne Hennessey ruled out of Wales opener with back spasm

Wayne Hennessey conceded only four goals in European Championship qualifying

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey missed the 2-1 win over Slovakia in Euro 2016 because of a back spasm.

The 29-year-old, who has won 57 caps, conceded just four goals in Wales' 10 qualifiers for the tournament.

He was replaced by Liverpool's Danny Ward, who started for his country for the first time in winning his third cap.

Goals from Gareth Bale and Hal Robson-Kanu saw Wales win in their opening game in Group B.

Injury meant the 22-year-old Ward missed the end of the season for Liverpool, having made his Premier League debut in April.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey, whose domestic season ended in the FA Cup final defeat by Manchester United, played in all 10 of Wales' qualifiers en route to France, with Chris Coleman's men achieving major tournament qualification for the first time in 58 years.

Hennessey played 46 games last season for club and country, while understudy Ward featured 33 times, the bulk of which was during a loan spell at Aberdeen.