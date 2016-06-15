St Pauli: Masked man fills in for Ewald Lienen as Marvin Ducksch is paraded
It is that time of year where managers stand alongside new signings with a glowing look of pride on their face.
But what if the manager cannot make it? German second-tier club St Pauli have offered a solution to such a dilemma.
In the absence of boss Ewald Lienen, a masked man was used as they paraded new striker Marvin Ducksch.
St Pauli - regarded as a cult club in Germany - posted an image of the mask along with a message reading "a one off" after fans began to ask questions.
Ducksch, a 22-year-old signed from Borussia Dortmund, said he was looking forward to "playing in front of big crowds again".
Meeting his new manager would be a start.