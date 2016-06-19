Glen Harris: Doncaster Rovers Belles boss leaves club

Glen Harris was appointed Doncaster boss in December 2014

Doncaster Rovers Belles have confirmed boss Glen Harris has left his position at the club.

His departure was first reported by BBC Sport on Friday.

The Belles, who won promotion last season, are bottom of the Women's Super League One after losing their first three games of the season.

Harris had said at the start of May that they needed new signings after defeats by Birmingham, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Belles return to action after the league's month-long break with a trip to Notts County on 26 June.