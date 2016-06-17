Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Gary Sawyer, Graham Carey, Jake Jervis and new signing Ryan Donaldson have deals for next season

Plymouth Argyle chief executive Martyn Starnes says he is "very happy" with the club's efforts to build a squad capable of promotion next season.

The Pilgrims lost the League Two play-off final last month and have just four senior players signed for 2016-17.

"Derek Adams, being the thorough guy he is, has been going through his targets of players," he told BBC Spotlight.

"We've been making offers to a considerable number, relative to the size of squad we're going to have."

Adams has been in charge of the Devon side for a year and offered contracts to 13 players at the start of June, with pre-season training starting in two weeks time.

However none have yet accepted new deals, with defender Peter Hartley and goalkeeper-coach James Bittner rejecting terms to join Bristol Rovers and Newport County respectively.

"I'm not sure it's normal or abnormal really," Starnes added.

"We've got very strong indications of the players that are going to be joining us, so we're very happy actually with the progress that's being made.

"These days in football players come, players go and there will be equally a number of players that will want to come and join Plymouth Argyle - I know that for a fact because they've told us."