Jack Compton (right) scored the winning goal when Yeovil Town beat Newport County in April

Newport County have signed winger Jack Compton and striker Sean Rigg.

Welshman Compton, 27, joins on a one-year deal after leaving Yeovil Town.

Rigg has signed a two-year deal after helping AFC Wimbledon to League Two promotion, playing 44 times last term.

"The squad is starting to shape up nicely. There are a couple more to come in," manager Warren Feeney said.

"I'm very happy with the signings we have been able to secure so far."

Former West Bromwich Albion player Compton started his career with Portsmouth and joined the south coast club again for a short spell in 2012.

Compton also featured for Bradford, Colchester and Hartlepool United in addition to a spell in Scotland with Falkirk.

Sean Rigg was an unused substitute in AFC Wimbledon's 2015-16 League Two play-off final victory over Plymouth at Wembley

Last season he scored four goals in 20 appearances for Yeovil, including the winning goal in the Glovers' 1-0 win over the Exiles in April.

Rigg, also 27, started at Newport's rivals Bristol Rovers before spells with Port Vale and Oxford United and scored twice for the Dons last season.

"I'm delighted to have signed for Newport County," Rigg said. "I took to Warren Feeney straight away and that was a big draw in me signing."

In a summer where several players have departed Rodney Parade, Jamie Turley, Scot Bennett, Mark Randall, Joss Labadie Jennison Myrie-Williams and James Bittner have all been recruited.