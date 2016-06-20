Last updated on .From the section Football

Kranjcar spent time with Portsmouth, Tottenham and QPR in England

Croatia midfielder Niko Kranjcar will arrive in Glasgow on Wednesday for a medical ahead of a proposed move to Rangers, according to his lawyer.

There is a two-year contract on offer to the 31-year-old from the Ibrox club.

The former Tottenham, QPR and Dynamo Kiev player is a free agent following a spell with New York Cosmos.

Kranjcar, capped 81 times for his country, wants to return to Europe for a "fresh challenge", lawyer Emil Zgur told BBC Scotland.

He is not at Euro 2016 and has not represented Croatia since 2013.

"Niko is coming to Glasgow for a medical on Wednesday," said Zgur. "He has talked of Rangers being a fresh challenge for him. He's had a good career, but he doesn't feel that it is over yet.

"Rangers are a good club and it is good challenge," he added.

"He had offers from the Far East and the Middle East, but he wants to test himself again. He wants to show that he is fit enough. Everything depends on the medical."

Should Kranjcar sign up for the newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side, he will join former QPR team-mates Joey Barton and Clint Hill.

"This season will see a greater emphasis on a larger, more experienced squad while still giving room for the younger players to develop," said chairman Dave King in a statement on the club's recruitment policy.

"The squad will be appropriately larger without being bloated."

Meanwhile, Accrington Stanley have announced that a compensation fee has been agreed for Josh Windass and Matt Crooks, the midfielders who had signed pre-contract deals to join Rangers this summer.