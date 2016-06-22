Harry Lee: Braintree Town sign Welling United midfielder

Harry Lee made 31 appearances for Welling last season

Braintree Town have signed midfielder Harry Lee on a free transfer from National League South side Welling.

The 21-year-old ex-Leyton Orient trainee joined the Wings full-time in January after two loan spells, but could not save them from relegation.

The Iron have also agreed a deal with a defender but are waiting for the end of his contract at a League Two club.

And they are also waiting for paperwork to be completed after agreeing a fee for an as yet unnamed goalkeeper.

