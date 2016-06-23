Last updated on .From the section Football

Sam Johnson made 17 League One appearances for Port Vale in 2013/14

Gateshead have signed goalkeeper Sam Johnson on a season-long loan from League One side Port Vale.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Halifax Town, helping them to an FA Trophy victory over Grimsby despite being relegated.

Johnson has made 26 appearances for Vale since 2012.

"Gateshead have signed good players from all over the country, the squad looks strong and it's a challenge I'm really looking forward to," he said.

The deal was completed following the appointment of Bruno Ribeiro as the new Vale manager.

Gateshead head coach Neil Aspin, who played over 400 matches for the Valiants, told the club website: external-link "Johnson is keen to do well and progress his career at Gateshead.

"His size and stature should make him a commanding figure in the box.

"He's played a number of games for Port Vale but wanted to get out and play games rather than be on the bench."