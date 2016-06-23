Welsh Premier League: New Saints host Aberystwyth in first game
Last updated on .From the section Football
Champions The New Saints will begin the defence of their Dafabet Welsh Premier League title at home to Aberystwyth Town on Sunday, 14 August.
The season kicks offs on Friday, 12 August when Bangor City host newly promoted Cefn Druids.
Fellow promoted side Cardiff Met Uni will travel to Airbus UK Broughton on Sunday, 14 August.
Carmarthen's home game against Gap Connah's Quay will be broadcast live on S4C on Saturday, 13 August.
Welsh Premier League opening weekend fixtures
Friday, 12 August
Bangor City v Cefn Druids, 19:45 BST
Saturday, 13 August
Newtown AFC v Bala Town, 14:30 BST
Carmarthen Town v gap Connah's Quay, 17:15 BST
Sunday, 14 August
Airbus UK Broughton v Cardiff Met University, 15:00 BST
Rhyl FC v Llandudno, 15:00 BST
The New Saints v Aberystwyth Town, 15:00 BST