New Saints' won the domestic treble for a second successive season in 2015-16

Champions The New Saints will begin the defence of their Dafabet Welsh Premier League title at home to Aberystwyth Town on Sunday, 14 August.

The season kicks offs on Friday, 12 August when Bangor City host newly promoted Cefn Druids.

Fellow promoted side Cardiff Met Uni will travel to Airbus UK Broughton on Sunday, 14 August.

Carmarthen's home game against Gap Connah's Quay will be broadcast live on S4C on Saturday, 13 August.

Welsh Premier League opening weekend fixtures

Friday, 12 August

Bangor City v Cefn Druids, 19:45 BST

Saturday, 13 August

Newtown AFC v Bala Town, 14:30 BST

Carmarthen Town v gap Connah's Quay, 17:15 BST

Sunday, 14 August

Airbus UK Broughton v Cardiff Met University, 15:00 BST

Rhyl FC v Llandudno, 15:00 BST

The New Saints v Aberystwyth Town, 15:00 BST