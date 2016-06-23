Last updated on .From the section Football

Kalvin Phillips' only goal to date came in a 2-1 defeat by Cardiff City in April 2015

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Championship club until 2019.

The 20-year-old United academy graduate made his senior debut in April 2015 and made 10 league appearances last season.

"Personally, I want to do better than last season and get more game time" he told the club website external-link .

"I want to be playing consistently and perform well when I get the chance."