Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United midfielder signs new contract
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Championship club until 2019.
The 20-year-old United academy graduate made his senior debut in April 2015 and made 10 league appearances last season.
"Personally, I want to do better than last season and get more game time" he told the club website.
"I want to be playing consistently and perform well when I get the chance."