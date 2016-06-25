Last updated on .From the section Football

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are on the trail of France U20 striker Moussa Dembele and could sign the highly-rated out-of-contract Fulham teenager for as little as £500,000. (Sun external-link & Daily Record external-link )

An annual 'Battle of Britain' between the champions of Scotland and England is being planned by the American company behind the International Champions Cup, a summer friendly series of high profile matches. (Times)

The same American company wants to take the Old Firm derby overseas "before the rivalry dies out across the world". (Various) external-link

Striker Kenny Miller reckons a new deal for manager Mark Warburton would be Rangers' best business of a busy summer. (Various)

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson will make a decision on trialist goalkeepers Danny Amos and Viktor Norring in the next 24 hours. (Various)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is unlikely to play in any of the Champions League qualifying rounds as he recovers from the knee surgery he had in March. (Herald) external-link

Former striker Chris Sutton thinks Celtic will need to "smash" their current wage structure to bring in the calibre of players needed to make an impact in Europe. (Daily Record) external-link

Slovenian striker Alen Ploj is on of five players going on trial with Dundee United next week. (Sun)

Raith Rovers want £100,000 for versatile Lewis Toshney, a signing target for Championship rivals Dundee United. (Sun)

Dundee United are also keen on Birmingham City striker Denny Johnstone, who was on loan at Morton last season. (Daily Express)

East Fife boss Gary Naysmith, who turns 38 in November, has no intention of hanging up his boots as he prepares for life in League One. (Daily Mail)

Nothern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill jokes that he can handle today's Euro 2016 'derby' with Wales since he has been involved in Brechin v Montrose matches in the past. (Sun) external-link

OTHER GOSSIP

Jamie Murray and Colin Fleming will face in each in the opening round of the Wimbledon doubles, 10 years after making their debuts at SW19 as partners. (Various)