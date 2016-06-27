Dani Alves: Juventus sign ex-Barcelona full-back on free transfer
Juventus have completed the free transfer signing of Dani Alves from Barcelona on a two-year deal.
The 33-year-old won three Champions Leagues, six La Liga titles and four Copa del Rey trophies during his eight-year stint at the Catalan club.
A club statement described the Brazilian as being "among the greatest wing-backs of his generation".
He is the Turin side's second summer signing, after Miralem Pjanic joined earlier this month.
