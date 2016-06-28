Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Luke Summerfield scored 11 goals in 65 league games for York City

League Two side Grimsby have signed midfielder Luke Summerfield on a two-year contract following his release by National League club York.

Summerfield made 34 appearances in League Two last season, but left the Minstermen in May after he turned down a new deal following their relegation.

The 28-year-old joined York in 2014 after two seasons with Shrewsbury.

"I only hear positive things about the club and meeting everyone here has made the decision very easy," he said. external-link

