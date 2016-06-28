Luke Summerfield: Former York City midfielder joins Grimsby Town
League Two side Grimsby have signed midfielder Luke Summerfield on a two-year contract following his release by National League club York.
Summerfield made 34 appearances in League Two last season, but left the Minstermen in May after he turned down a new deal following their relegation.
The 28-year-old joined York in 2014 after two seasons with Shrewsbury.
"I only hear positive things about the club and meeting everyone here has made the decision very easy," he said.
