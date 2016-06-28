Last updated on .From the section Football

Liam Wakefield started nine games for Accrington Stanley

Right-back Liam Wakefield has signed for League Two side Morecambe on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old had been released by Accrington Stanley, and is the third new signing this summer.

"He is young and keen to do well. I have been impressed with his attitude and I am looking forward to working with him," Morecambe boss Jim Bentley told the club website. external-link

"We look forward to welcoming him into the squad."

