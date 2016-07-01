Robbie Leitch signs for Burnley as Kieran Freeman joins Southampton

Robbie Leitch is the son of Motherwell academy chief Scott Leitch

Two Scottish teenagers - Kieran Freeman and Robbie Leitch - have secured moves to clubs in England's Premier League.

Defender Freeman, 16, has joined Southampton from Dundee United, while midfielder Leitch, 18, has switched from Motherwell to Burnley.

Aberdeen-born Scotland youth international Freeman said on Twitter: "Delighted to sign with Southampton today. Be good to get started."

Leitch has signed a two-year contract at the promoted Clarets.

The teenager was born in England while his father Scott, who is now Motherwell's academy director, was playing for Swindon Town.

He leaves Fir Park after helping Motherwell win the Scottish Youth Cup for the first time with a win over Hearts.

Kieran Freeman has played for Scotland Under-15s

Leitch told Burnley's website: "I'm delighted to sign here because it's a club that is really going places and the fact they're back in the Premier League is great.

"It was an easy decision to make because I think Burnley are that big of a club and I can't wait to get started now.

"Hopefully I can play regularly for the U21s this season, and keep progressing to try and challenge for a spot in the first-team as quick as I can."

Leitch and Freeman will join their new clubs' development squads and their former clubs are likely to receive compensation.

Freeman joins Southampton as former Aberdeen striker Eric Black was appointed assistant manager after the appointment of Claude Puel as team boss.

Both Freeman and Leitch had yet to break into the first team at their respective clubs.

